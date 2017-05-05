360Hawt: 9ice Ft. Davido – Living Things (Remix)
AAR Boos man -9ice keeps to his promise as he has dished out a very hot banger titled “Living Things” featuring DMW boss and “IF” crooner, Davido.
The song was produced by YBNL in-house producer, Young John and mixed by Olumix.
Enjoy and share your thoughts.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post 360Hawt: 9ice Ft. Davido – Living Things (Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!