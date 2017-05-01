360Hawt: Dr Sid – Greater Things (prod. Baby Fresh)
Mavin Records’ very own Dr Sid comes through with yet another personal tune dubbed “Greater Things”.
Dr Sid on the Baby Fresh produced joint speaks on his past, present, and possibly, his future status.
It’s no news that; Sid was ridiculed and even called names.
In the song, he sings `Gone are the days when no money for pocket // It has passed away O // Before dem dey yinmu for me // It has passed away O`.
The joint not only serves as a testimony for Dr Sid, but it’s also a release to mark the birthday of the We Up crooner.
Listen to Greater Things by Dr Sid below
The post 360Hawt: Dr Sid – Greater Things (prod. Baby Fresh) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!