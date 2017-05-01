Pages Navigation Menu

360Hawt: Dr Sid – Greater Things (prod. Baby Fresh)

Posted on May 1, 2017

Mavin Records’ very own Dr Sid comes through with yet another personal tune dubbed “Greater Things”.

Dr Sid on the Baby Fresh produced joint speaks on his past, present, and possibly, his future status.

It’s no news that; Sid was ridiculed and even called names.

In the song, he sings `Gone are the days when no money for pocket // It has passed away O // Before dem dey yinmu for me // It has passed away O`.

The joint not only serves as a testimony for Dr Sid, but it’s also a release to mark the birthday of the We Up crooner.

Listen to Greater Things by Dr Sid below

