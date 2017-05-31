360Hawt: Phyno – If To Say (prod. I Am Beatz)

PentHauze Music presents Phyno’s debut official release for the year 2017.

Produced by “I Am Beatz” the song titled “If To Say” by “Link Up” crooner – Phyno is laced with the Eastern flavour with an amazing guitar by “Soul Arge”.

The song comes right after Phyno’s right was allegedly infringed upon by; a 20-year-old American model, singer, and songwriter referred to as “Pia Mia” courtesy of the song “I AM A FAN“.

Although there’s no official statement from both acts yet; we hope the issue will be sorted out accordingly.

In the meantime, enjoy the high-life tune by The Playmaker; titled If To Say.

ENJOY!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Phyno-If-To-Say.mp3

