360Hawt: Poe – They See (J Hus Cover) – 360Nobs.com

Mavin Records rapper, POE is certainly not slowing down and taps producer of the moment, Bankyondbeatz alongside the amazing songstress, DJ Yin for something fresh. While his Man Already tune continues to make waves, the rapper releases a freestyle …
