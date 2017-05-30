360Hawt: Poe – They See (J Hus Cover)

Mavin Records rapper, POE is certainly not slowing down and taps producer of the moment, Bankyondbeatz alongside the amazing songstress, DJ Yin for something fresh.

While his Man Already tune continues to make waves, the rapper releases a freestyle to appreciate his UK fans for all the love shown towards him while in the European city as he returns to Lagos.

The freestyle titled They See is a refix of the chart-topping banger, Did You See by British recording artist, J Hus. The song which peaked at Number 9 on the UK Charts is off the rapper’s new album, Common Sense.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/They-See-J-Hus-Cover.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

