360Hawt: Runtown – For Life (Prod. Krizbeatz)

The new SoundGod aka Runtown is back with his first single of the year 2017 with “for Life”, runtown who is arguable one of the hottest artists in Nigeria right now with his single Mad Over You and the Hook on Illbliss’s Alhaji.

The success of “Mad Over You” has made Runtown one of the hottest artistes in the game right now and it is only right for everyone to be anticipating a new single from the soundgod.

“For Life” was produced by Krizbeatz and it has all the elements of another smash single. The sound and Positive Energy that the SoundGod – Runtown brings in this new tune ‘For Life’ is sure to get your vibing to the melody.

Runtown is steady bringing the Good vibes that we’ve long been wanting to hear.

Listen, Download and share your thoughts.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Runtown-–-For-Life-Prod.-Krizbeatz.mp3

Lyrics video below:

