360Hawt: Sammie Okposo Ft. Nelson Jonathan – Oghene Doh

Today 30th of May is the Birthday of Multiple Award winning international artist – Sammie Okposo. In the spirit of this celebration, The Wellu Wellu Master is giving out the previously released song “Oghene Doh” for free download to the world in appreciation for all that God has done.

Oghene Doh which translates ‘’God, Thank You’’ features American gospel music minister Jonathan Nelson.

Sammie Okposo’s singles Ome Mma featuring Ntokozo Mbambo and his version of Tope Alabi’ssong Oluwa E’tobi featuring Kike Mudiaga, are still available on the Minstrels app, iTunes, Spiricoco and other song selling platforms worldwide.

Go get yours now. Each song download cost NGN100 (Naira) or $1.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Sammie-Okposo-Oghene-Doh.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

