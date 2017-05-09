360Hawt: Sarkodie ft. Benji – Long Distance

Sarkodie finally speaks on whats people go through in long distance relationships.

Award Ghanian rapper – Sarkodie lets go of a new single to enrich his ever growing discography. This one is titled “Long Distance” it features Benji and like the title suggests it is a song about people in long distance relationships.

Listen and Enjoy this smooth sailing tune produced by Oteng.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Sarkodie-ft.-Benji-Long-Distance.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

