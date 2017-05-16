360Hawt: Vector Ft. Korede Bello – Seaside

Just a week after the release of Mind Your Own featuring Olamide, Vector comes out again with sweet voiced Korede Bello to duet on this brand new groovy “summer time” tune titled Seaside. This track was originally meant for the Lafiaji album but it was saved for just the right moment to keep the fans thrilled. This lovely tune will surely keep the ladies vibed up.

To get this song, text 117 to 5900 to get the song now. To get Mind Your Own, text 58 to 5900.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Vector-Ft.-Korede-Bello-Seaside.mp3

DOWNLOAD HERE

The post 360Hawt: Vector Ft. Korede Bello – Seaside appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

