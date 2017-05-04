360Hawt: Yemi Sax – Connect (Sax Remix) | Unveils New Album “Sax Therapy”

Famous Nigerian saxophonist, Yemi Sax very much know as the Africa’s Sax Oracle and the Naija’s Sax King has revealed plan to release a new compilation album titled “Sax Therapy” on the 5th of May, 2017.

The saxophone extraordinaire and multi talented musician made the announcement via a video posted on his Instgaram and YouTube page yesterday and also went on to unveil the official cover art to the said album and a fresh single “Connect Remix” off the album.

In less than 24hours of his announcement to churn out a new compilation “Sax Therapy”, Sax genius, Yemi Sax unleashed Connect Remix originally recorded by Phyno to further wet the appetite of his fans, music and jazz lovers worldwide and the tune is fire.

The new album “Sax Therapy” will be out on Friday, the 5th of May, 2017 on every digital music distribution and streaming platforms worldwide and it would be Yemi Sax 6th Studio compilation album. In the meantime, here is Connect remix for your listening pleasure … checkout the brand new connect by yemi sax and anticipate more dope sax remix from the album.

