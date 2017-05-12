360Hawt: Zoro – Landlady

Zoro finally found the Landlady to his Heart.

Versatile rapper and The 042 Finest Zoro Swagbag returns with a brand new Skelly Produced tune which he titled “LandLady”.

On the bouncy beat, Zoro sings with a soft sorted lyrics as he found love and he’s ready to swing to her heart desires. “You be LANDLADY for my heart and I’ll do anything just to make you my wife ooo”.

Listen below and share your thoughts.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Zoro-Landlady-Prod-by-Skelly.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

