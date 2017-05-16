360Recommends: ABY – Abba Father

Gospel music takes a new spin with every release from some of its ministers. This new one titled “Abba Father” is yet another exceptional breath of fresh air. Written and performed by Abimbola Babafemi-Adigun aka “ABY“.

On “Abba Father“, Elysian chills are been let loose as “ABY” sings praises at the top of her voice to the “King of Kings”.

Abba Father is the kind of song you’d enjoy listening to any time of the day.

Check the song below and share your thoughts.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Abba-Father.mp3

DOWNLOAD via iTunes

