#360TVSeries: Baby Daddy Confirmed To End With Season 6

The Freeform series Baby Daddy will come to it’s final conclusion this season (sixth season)

Freeform — which had previously picked up the comedy series for a seventh season — has decided to end the show with the May 22 airing hundredth episode (which will also be the finale of Season 6)

The series followed Ben (Jean-Luc Bilodeau), a young man in New York City living a bachelor’s life with his buddy Tucker (Tahj Mowry) and his brother Danny (Derek Theler). Their lives are turned upside down when they came home one day to find a baby girl left on the doorstep by an ex-girlfriend of Ben’s. It also starred Melissa Peterman and Chelsea Kane.

The series was created and executive produced by Dan Berendsen. Heidi Clements, Vince Cheung, Ben Montanio and Michael Lembeck also serve as executive producers.

This past year, Baby Daddy won a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Cable TV Comedy.

BABY DADDY 2012 – 2016 what a ride A post shared by heidi clements (@welcometoheidi) on May 13, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

The post #360TVSeries: Baby Daddy Confirmed To End With Season 6 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

