#360TVSeries: CBS Cancels Training Day And Ransom

Two new CBS shows Training Day and Ransom will be returning for Season 2

Neither move is any kind of surprise, as the two series were the lowest-rated shows on the network this season.

Ransom, which starred Luke Roberts as a hostage crisis negotiator, debuted in January to respectable numbers but saw a sharp drop-off in viewership after its season premiere. Training Day, a cop drama based on the 2001 film starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, tragically lost one of its stars Bill Paxton after the acclaimed actor unexpectedly passed away earlier this year.

Ransom concluded its first season in April. Training Day will air its series finale on Saturday, May 20.

