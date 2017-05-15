#360TVSeries: Code Black Renewed For Season 3 At CBS

CBS medical drama Code Black has scored a last-minute renewal, for the second year running

The series takes place in the fictional Angels Memorial Hospital, where the high number often outnumbered the limited resources available to doctors and patients, creating a situation known in some hospitals as a “code black.”

The sophomore season brought a talent infusion with the addition of Rob Lowe, though the already modest episode count went down. Code Black, a joint production between CBS TV Studios and ABC Studios, filmed 16 episodes in its second year after an 18-episode freshman season.

