#360TVSeries: Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Cancelled At CBS

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders has been cancelled after two seasons

The series, a spinoff of the hit CBS show “Criminal Minds,” was a drama about the specialized International Division of the FBI tasked with solving crimes and coming to the rescue of Americans who find themselves in danger while abroad.

Killing off Criminal Minds’ second spinoff was not a quick decision. CBS renewed the 2016 midseason effort, lambasted by critics for its xenophobic premise of Americans encountering problems abroad, though only for another 13 episodes.

Gary Sinise, Alana De La Garza and Tyler James Henry starred in the co-production between ABC Studios and CBS Television Studios. Mark Gordon exec produced.

The post #360TVSeries: Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Cancelled At CBS appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

