#360TVSeries: ‘Pitch’ Canceled By Fox After One Season

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Fox have decided to cancel baseball drama Pitch after one season

Executive producer Kevin Falls tweeted the news on Monday evening, also posting, “Thank you to our faithful fans for trying so hard to save us.”

Premiering in September 2016, “Pitch” last aired in early December of last year. However, Fox executives remained optimistic about the show, telling reporters in January that no decision had been made yet. “We were very proud of ‘Pitch,’ Fox boss Gary Newman said at the Television Critics Association press tour. “We would have loved to have a bigger audience.”

“Pitch” was a fictional series about the first female baseball player in the MLB, played by breakout star Kylie Bunbury

Star Kylie Bunbury reacted to the cancellation on Instagram, noting that her “heart is heavy.”

Cast member Dan Lauria, who played Padres manager Al Luongo, also shared his thoughts on Facebook.

“Fox, in their infinite, but not so wise wisdom, has decided to cancel Pitch,” Lauria wrote. “I knew the longer they took the less chance we had but I did have renewed hope when Thursday Night Football had been canceled. We would have done better without even having a new time slot. Excuse me, I’m being logical.”

Lauria went on to describe the show as “a great experience” with “one of the best writing staffs I ever worked with. Our cast was the most professional I ever worked with, not a headache in the bunch. Our staff and crew, the best.”

