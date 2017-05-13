367 prison inmates to sit for 2017 UTME – Vanguard
367 prison inmates to sit for 2017 UTME
No fewer than 367 prison inmates in the Ikoyi and Kaduna prisons will join over 1.7 million candidates to write the Computer Based Test, CBT, in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, in 624 centres nationwide, which starts today. This is as …
