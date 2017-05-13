367 prison inmates to sit for 2017 UTME

….As JAMB officials arrest man for defrauding over 100 students

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

No fewer than 367 prison inmates in the Ikoyi and Kaduna prisons will join over 1.7 million candidates to write the Computer Based Test, CBT, in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, in 624 centres nationwide, which starts today.

This is as the authorities of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, have arrested a man for allegedly defrauding about 100 candidates by registering them with fake email address and phone numbers which he claimed to be JAMB address.

The culprit whose identity was not made known because of the ongoing investigation so as not to jeopardise the investigation was collecting N10,000 from each candidate and had given them wrong information regarding the examination contrary to the official information from JAMB.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede who disclosed this while addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, debunked news making the rounds that the board has postponed the examination attributing the rumours to the work of mischief makers who he said were bent on tarnishing the image of JAMB.

According to him, “JAMB did not postpone the examination, it will take place as earlier announced. All candidates that were invited for the exams would lose the chance for this year if they fail to show up at the sheduled time and date.

“Candidates should ignore the mischief makers sending messages of a postponement, it is not true.”

He said that all candidates that have been invited for the exams this year must comply with the exam schedule sent to them, of which failure would result in automatic disqualification.

On the candidates that were victims of of the alleged fraudster, Prof. Oloyede said that the implications of the action was that the candidates won’t be able to get information regarding their exam venue and time.

