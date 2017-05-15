Pages Navigation Menu

37 contestants jostle for N200m in 'Labour Room' reality show

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment


Nigeria Today

37 contestants jostle for N200m in 'Labour Room' reality show
Nigeria Today
All is now set for the first ever national Reality TV show, tagged ' The Labour Room,' as the organisers have announced that the second phase of the show, which will be characterised by regular interactions of the housemates will kick off on July I, 2017.

