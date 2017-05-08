39yr-old Macron becomes France president

Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron has decisively won the French presidential election, defeating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Mr Macron won by 66.06% to 33.94% to become, at 39, the country’s youngest president. Mr Macron will also become the first president from outside the two traditional main parties since the modern republic’s foundation in 1958. He […]

