39yr-old Macron becomes France president
Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron has decisively won the French presidential election, defeating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Mr Macron won by 66.06% to 33.94% to become, at 39, the country’s youngest president. Mr Macron will also become the first president from outside the two traditional main parties since the modern republic’s foundation in 1958. He […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!