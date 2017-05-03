Firm introduces solution to boost business transformation – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Firm introduces solution to boost business transformation
Guardian (blog)
An insurance software solutions firm, 3i-Infotech Limited has reiterated its commitment to transformation of businesses through provision of core applications with cutting edge technology. Speaking at a stakeholders' forum organised by the company …
3i-infotech out with new software
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!