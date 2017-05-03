Pages Navigation Menu

$3m bribery scandal: DSS tenders video evidence against Farouk Lawal

Posted on May 9, 2017

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri
ABUJA – An Abuja High Court sitting at Lugbe, Tuesday, watched a video clip showing the erstwhile Chairman of then House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Fuel Subsidy probe, Mr. Farouk Lawan, receiving a parcel from oil mogul, Mr. Femi Otedola.

Scam: Hon. Farouk Lawal seating before House Committee on Ethics and Privileges over $620 bribe Scam at National Assembly Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

Lawan is facing trial before the court over allegation that he received bribe from Chairman of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, Otedola, as an inducement to remove the name of his company from the report of the House of Reps Ad-hoc committee on monitoring of fuel subsidy regime.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, initially alleged that both Lawan and Secretary of the committee, Mr. Boniface Emenalo, demanded an aggregate sum of $3 million, with a view to ensuring that Otedola’s company escaped prosecution.

