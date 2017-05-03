3rd Opeifa Cup: Herbert Macaulay Scoop Titles, Ayetoro Retains Crown

LEADERSHIP EDITORS



The third 3rd Opeifa Cup Lagos State Secondary Schools’ Handball Championship came to a thrilling end in Lagos over the weekend, with Herbert Macaulay Secondary School, Yaba, putting up a great performance to end up with three of the four winners’ titles.

At the jam-packed Indoor Sports Hall of the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Herbert Macaulay Junior High School set things in motion by edging St. Lukes 4-3 in the final of the girls’ junior category, while the junior boys’ team towed their line with a 15-4 routing of Ikosi Junior High School, to successfully defend the title they won last year.

In the final of the girls’ senior category, the Herbert Macaulay Secondary School, Yaba, left no one in doubt that they are a force to reckon with in college handball in Lagos, with an 8-1 drubbing of Ayetoro High School.

While the ‘Macaulayians’ reveled in their win, it was double heart-break for Ayetoro, as their senior boys lost narrowly to defending champions, Archdeacon Adelaja Senior High School 19-18 in the boys’ category, leaving them empty-handed at the end of the week-long tournament which featured over 120 schools across all the five divisions in Lagos.

Sponsor of the tournament and former Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Kayode Opeifa, pledged to make subsequent editions bigger and better with significant improvement and urged wider support from corporate bodies.

