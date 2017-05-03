3rd Opeifa Cup: Phoenix, H/Macaulay, Bariga qualify for semifinals

Phoenix Schools and Herbert Macaulay Junior Grammar School Wednesday secured their places in the semifinals of the 3rd Lagos State Secondary Schools’ Handball Championship tagged Opeifa Cup.

Featuring in the Boy’s Junior category, Phoenix outplayed Jibowu Junior 10-2 to book their ticket to the last-four and they are joined by Herbert Macaulay Junior, who were pushed to the last second by Aje Comprehensive Gram-mar School in an enthralling match which ended 10-9.

Bariga Junior Boys Grammar School also joined the semifinals train by crushing Eletu Edibo 10-1 while Ikosi Junior completed the list following their 6-4 triumph over St Lukes.

Bariga Junior Girls Grammar School followed the footsteps of their boys as they defeated St. Francis 4-0; same as Herbert Macaulay junior girls which triumphed over Onike Girls 3-2 in a keenly-contested match.

Herbert Macaulay are also enjoying a good run in the senior girls’ category as they coasted to a 10-3 win over Randle Avenue as they aim for triple titles while Aiyetoro Girls High School progressed at the expense of Wesley Girls Grammar School 5-2 to stay on course to successfully defend their title. Aunty Ayo International School and CMS Girls also progressed with victories over Tin Can Island Grammar School and Mainland Senior 2-0 and 4-2.

In the boys’ senior category, Archdeacon Memorial School and Birrel Avenue scaled the hurdles of Adeola Baptist and Ikosi Senior High School with 8-2 and 10-8 wins respectively. Mainland Senior boys also qualify by beating Angus Memorial 9-7 while Aiyetoro Senior went goal-crazy by thumping Nawarudeen Grammar School 21-12.

