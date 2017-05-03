3rty & Kid Marley – Sunday Morning

Fresh off a one year hiatus from music, alternative artiste Kid Marley and frequent collaborator/producer 3RTY come together on a song titled Sunday Morning, after their synergy on songs like Monkey Business (off 3rty’s Magic EP) and The Search (off Kid Marley’s Denim EP, which 3rty also helped Executive Produce) The two artists decided to […]

