3sc boss urges fans to cheer team to success

By Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Football fans and supporters of Shooting Stars Football Club (3SC) have been called on to always troop out enmasse to support the team in its home matches as the second stanza of the league begins on Sunday. The Executive Chairman of 3sc, Mr. Gbolagade Busari made this call at the weekend while shedding light on the preparations of the team towards the second part of the league, saying that the support of the fans against Ifeanyi Uba on Sunday would propel the team to a desirable position on the league table Busari said that the team is fully prepared for the league and the not too impressive performances in the first stanza have been put behind, promising that the team would pick up from where it stopped before the league went on break.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

