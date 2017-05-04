4 burnt to death in Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway auto crash

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Four persons were reportedly burnt to death in an accident involving a truck and a Toyota bus at Mowe on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Ogun State, Mr. Clement Oladele, who confirmed the accident, said the accident was caused by reckless overtaking.

Oladele explained that “the accident happened around 7:30a.m., while the truck was trying to overtake the Toyota bus with number plates LND 991 XN wrongfully, but hit the bus which caught fire.

“Nineteen people were involved in the accident, 12 were injured while four, who could not escape from the bus, got burnt and died.”

The Sector Commander said that fire service was on ground to extinguish the fire, noting that the victims have been taken to the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Hospital, Mowe.

As a result of the traffic gridlock caused by the accident, motorists were urged to use alternate routes out of Lagos— via Ikorodu or Sango-Ota and also for those connecting Lagos to avoid Mowe.

