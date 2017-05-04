Pages Navigation Menu

4 ‘EFCC operatives’ jailed for attempting to defraud Suswam

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Four persons – Mark Gbaa, Ezekiel Azi, Bulus Ashom and Nuhu Atangs – were on Wednesday jailed one year each, for attempting to defraud former Benue governor Gabriel Suswam. The quartet, arraigned in 2013, faced a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, attempt to defraud, impersonation, forgery and mischief. They were alleged to have posed as operatives of EFCC with an intent to defraud the then governor of the sum of 3 million dollars, using false and forged  documents.

