4 hacked to death as rival militants clash in Benue

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—ONE person was beheaded and three others hacked to death, while scores sustained injuries, weekend, as rival militant gangs clash at Tse-Igbe, Abaji, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The crisis also led to the razing of many houses, huts and food barns with many fleeing their homes for fear of being killed by the armed gangs.

Vanguard gathered from an eyewitness that the two militant groups had over time engaged in battles of supremacy, leading to the death of many and destruction of property in the area.

The eyewitness said: “The groups, known as 20-20 and Tor Abaji, have always been at loggerheads.”

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Moses Yamu, said it was a reprisal attack, which also led to the burning down of over 30 houses.

Yamu, who said police had moved into the community to ensure peace, urged members of the public to always avail police useful information to enable them adequately check such ugly incidents in the society.

The post 4 hacked to death as rival militants clash in Benue appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

