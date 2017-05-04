Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

4 slump during teachers’ recruitment in A-Ibom

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Dennis Udoma

UYO—No fewer than four persons, including a pregnant woman, slumped yesterday during the teachers’ recruitment exercise carried out by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

One person, who was identified to be a pregnant woman, collapsed at Aka Community Secondary School Centre, while three others fainted at West Itam Secondary School, Itu, centre, near Uyo metropolis.

The incident happened, while the applicants were struggling under the scotching sun to get their employment recruitment forms from the officials.

Vanguard gathered that the personnel, who quickly attended to the woman, later brought out other pregnant women and nursing mothers from the queue and urgently attended to them.

Vanguard recalls that, government had, last two weeks, announced the intention to recruit 3,000 teachers into the primary school system.

 

The post 4 slump during teachers’ recruitment in A-Ibom appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.