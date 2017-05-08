40 victims of llorin market fire live on charity

About 40 traders in Baboko Market in llorin whose shops were gutted by an inferno in April are living on charity.

Mr Ajayi Oluwafemi, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee in the market, disclosed the plight of the victims to newsmen in Ilorin on Monday.

He said that the affected 40 traders were living on charity since they lost their wares, money and other valuables to the fire incident.

“Some of the traders that are not affected normally give the victims money and other items to keep their soul since those affected do not have anywhere to display their goods,” Oluwafemi said.

He said that there had not been any assistance from either the llorin West Local Government council or the state government to the traders.

Oluwafemi said that the traders, who are mostly women, could not carry out repair works on the affected shops.

Alhaji Duro Mohammed, the Special Adviser to Gov. AbdulFatah Ahmed on Emergency and Relief Services, told newsmen that the state government was aware of the plight of the traders.

He promised that the state government would soon provide assistance them.

