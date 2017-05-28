Pages Navigation Menu

Many passengers stranded at MMIA as BA cancels Lagos – London – Daily Trust

Posted on May 28, 2017


Many passengers stranded at MMIA as BA cancels Lagos – London
Flight disruptions occasioned by the breakdown of British Airways computer system continued yesterday with Lagos – London flights affected while many passengers were stranded at the airports. The system glitch which led to cancellation of thousands of …
