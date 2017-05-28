400 British Airways passengers stranded in Nigeria over IT problems – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
400 British Airways passengers stranded in Nigeria over IT problems
No fewer than 400 passengers of a British Airways flight from Nigeria have been stranded in Lagos since Friday May 26 due to information technology (IT) problems the airline is experiencing. Sahara Reporters reports that some passengers, however, were …
Many passengers stranded at MMIA as BA cancels Lagos – London
