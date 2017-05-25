400 suspected illegal immigrants arrested in Edo‎

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Edo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Wednesday arrested about 400 persons for alleged illegal entry into the country. The suspects were said to have been arrested in a mop-up exercise that began at about 4 am across the 18 local government areas of the State. It was gathered that some of the suspects who were nabbed in Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha, Esan West and Uhunmwode local government areas, allegedly forced their way into Nigeria from neighbouring countries like the Niger Republic, Mali and Chad.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

