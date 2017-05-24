Nigeria Loses $450m To Cyber-crime – Senate – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Nigeria Loses $450m To Cyber-crime – Senate
Leadership Newspapers
Senate yesterday stated that Nigeria has lost about $450million to 3, 500 cyber-attacks on its information and communication technology, ICT space, representing over 70 per cent of hacking attempts so far on the technology in the country. The senate …
Senate Asks NSA to Alert Financial Institutions, Agencies on Heightened Threats to Cyber Security
$450m lost to cyber crime in Nigeria —Senate
Cyber Attacks National Security Threat – Senate Warns
