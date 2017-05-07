460 staff of MOUAU at verge of losing jobs – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
About 460 temporary workers with the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State are on the verge of losing their jobs following the directive by the University authority ordering them to re-apply for renewal of their appointments.
