47-year-old to die for hacking father to death in Ekiti

An An Ado Ekiti High Court on Tuesday sentenced a 47-year-old man, Blessing Olumakinde, to death for killing his father, Benson Egunlae, over the man’s estate. The State Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, who handed the verdict, said the accused was guilty as charged. Daramola held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond all reasonable doubts.

