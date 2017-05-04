4th Mainland Bridge: Lagos searches for new investors

The Lagos State Government said it was shopping for new investors to take over the 38.5km 4th Mainland Bridge project.

Mr Adebowale Akinsanya, Lagos Commissioner for Waterfront Development said this at the 2017 Ministerial Press Briefing of the ministry in Alausa to commemorate Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s second year in office.

Akinsanya, while fielding questions from journalists said the old contractors were not able to meet the expectations of the state government on the project.

He explained that investors from various countries which include South Korea, Europe and America had indicated interest in the project.

“The pace the old contractors were moving is not what we are looking for.

“Right now we are looking at many investors and the interests are high, I would rather wait till everything is finalised before giving the detailed information.

“Investors from all over the world are indicating interest, from China, South Korea, Europe and America.

“What we are doing now is vetting through the process to make sure that we do not waste more time, very soon you will see work begin on the bridge,” he said.

On the closed Fadeyi pedestrian bridge, he said the state was also working on replacing the foot bridge which was repaired recently.

The Commissioner explained that an articulated vehicle damaged a portion of the bridge and thus threatened its stability and safety.

He explained that the state government was partnering with the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to actualise the Lagos airport road project.

“On Murtala Mohammed Airport road, we did not get approval from the Federal Government but we are still working with them, we are getting things ready for the approval.

“Whenever the approval comes in, the next day we will begin work on the site.

