Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

$5.1bn cash call arrears threaten Nigeria’s 40bn reserves target – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

$5.1bn cash call arrears threaten Nigeria's 40bn reserves target
Nigeria Today
For lack of a robust extractive industry roadmap, Nigeria's hope of growing its crude and gas reserves to over 40 billion barrels in near future is fast turning into a day dream. Worried by this looming danger, petroleum industry stakeholders are now
'Nigeria lost N523 billion to gas-flaring in two years'Guardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.