5 die as thugs sack Lagos community over political slots

By Ilechukwu Chidiebere

Political thugs,yesterday, sacked Amukoko community in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area in Lagos State, leaving five people dead.

They were said to be fighting over political slots in preparation for the forthcoming chairmanship and councillorship elections.

When Vanguard visited the scene, incessant fight in the area had forced many residents to abandon their homes and businesses.

Vanguard gathered that the fight involved thugs at Akpasa, Ishaga, Campus, Safejo, Alaba and Market.

Recall that the community, a couple of weeks ago, had engaged in peace initiative spearheaded by one of the chairmanship aspirants, which did not last long as thugs took to town, threatening residents with dangerous weapons as well as destroying their properties.

Speaking to Vanguard, a community leader, who simply identified himself as Alhaji Raji, said: “The recent fight between the thugs was as a result of the upcoming chairmanship and coun-cillorship elections and this fight had claimed about five lives.”

The post 5 die as thugs sack Lagos community over political slots appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

