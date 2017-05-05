5 Ethiopians, One Kenyan Wins Okpekpe Roads Race
By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City
This year’s edition of Okpekpe 10 kilometres road race has been won by Ethiopians in the male category. While in the female category two Ethiopians and a Kenyan emerged winner.
In the men’s category, Leul Gabri Silasi (Ethiopia) 1st position who finished with 29 mins 28 seconds; 2nd position, Dawit Fikadi (Ethiopia) at 29.34 seconds; and Derelict Reta (Ethiopia).3rd position who finished at exactly 32.23secs.
Female category, Azmefa Gebru Hagos (Ethiopia); 2nd position, Veronicah Maina (Kenya); 3rd position, Haven Ha:iu (Ethiopia
All the winner went home with a prize money of $15,000; $10,000 and $7,000 respectively for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively irrespective of the categorie.
In the Nigeria category, Deborah Fari froml Platuea, came 1st at a record time of 38mins15secs; Elizabeth Fawa of Nasarawa state came 2nd at 38mind 41 secs: while Rose Akesho also of platuea state came 3rd after finishing at about 38 secs 55 secs.
There were other categories such running for cancer, running for orphanages, running for women empowerment, running against cultism.
The post 5 Ethiopians, One Kenyan Wins Okpekpe Roads Race appeared first on leadership.ng.
This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!