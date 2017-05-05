5 Kenyans, 67 Somalis deported from US over immigration issues – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
5 Kenyans, 67 Somalis deported from US over immigration issues
The Standard
The rest are Somalis. Police and immigration officials said a private plane carrying the 72 individuals landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Friday morning after a long journey that started from several US states. "They were deported over …
5 Kenyans, 67 Somalis arrive in Nairobi after US deportations
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!