5 killed in another suicide bomb attack in Borno

Maiduguri – The Police Command in Borno on Tuesday confirmed the killing of five persons in a suicide bomb attack in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman of the command, Mr Victor Isuku, made the confirmation in a statement in Maiduguri.

“Information received from Konduga has it that on Monday at about 2130 hrs, three Female suicide bombers detonated explosives strapped on their bodies at Shuwa settlement of Mandarari Ward Konduga , killing themselves and two others.

“While six persons sustained injuries, Normalcy has been restored in the area,” Isuku said

The command had on May 13 confirmed a twin suicide attack that rocked the premises of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

According to the command’s Spokesman, Victor Isuku, three suicide bombers hurriedly detonated IEDs strapped to their bodies, killing themselves and a university security personnel.

The post 5 killed in another suicide bomb attack in Borno appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

