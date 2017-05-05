5 lions on the loose in South Africa

Armed South African wildlife rangers and police scoured farmland around a small town near the Mozambican border on Tuesday for five lions that escaped from the country’s main national park. The animals broke free from the Kruger park on Monday morning close to Komatipoort, a community of about 5,000 people. “We believe it is five lions, and they are in the sugar cane fields near the border with Mozambique,” said park spokesman Reynold Thakuli.

