5 Lucrative Business Opportunities In Abuja

Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, is one of the fastest growing cities in the world and one of the wealthiest cities in Africa; this makes it one of the best places to do business.

Aside being one of the wealthiest and fastest growing cities, it’s also one of the safest and most conducive cities for business. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 lucrative business opportunities for you to take advantage of when in Abuja.

(1) Interior Decoration

Interior Decoration is one of the trending business in Abuja mainly because there is a large number of existing hotels, residential buildings, offices and restaurants (and more to be developed) that are ever ready to hire interior decorators to designs their buildings to make it look classy.