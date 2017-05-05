Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 star performance from Manchester City as they defeat Crystal Palace 5-0

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Manchester City quest to finish in the top four continues as the Citizens thrash Crystal Palace 5-0. David Silva celebrated his return to the team as he got the first goal for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Silva, out for a fortnight after suffering a blow to his knee during the FA …

The post 5 star performance from Manchester City as they defeat Crystal Palace 5-0 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.