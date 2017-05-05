5 talking points ahead of Arsenal v Manchester United – Irish Independent
Irish Independent
5 talking points ahead of Arsenal v Manchester United
Arsenal and Manchester United clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday with a place in the Premier League top-four still about within reach. Jose Mourinho's United visit on the back of European commitments while Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will be …
Moaning minnie: has José Mourinho actually got anything to complain about?
Mourinho can't wait to upset Wenger
Mourinho is playing mind games with Wenger ahead of Sunday's match – Guardiola
