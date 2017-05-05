Philippines’ Duterte leaves for 4-day visit to Russia – News24
Philippines' Duterte leaves for 4-day visit to Russia
Manila – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte left on Monday for a four-day official visit to Russia, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and witness the signing of several agreements, including on defence cooperation and trade.
