Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Blame Fraudulent centres, candidates for UTME challenges –Prof. Oloyede, JAMB Registrar – The Punch

Posted on May 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Blame Fraudulent centres, candidates for UTME challenges –Prof. Oloyede, JAMB Registrar
The Punch
The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, addresses the challenges around the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and other issues in this interview with OLALEYE ALUKO. The JAMB 2017 registration …
5 years after leaving secondary school young man shares his amazing JAMB result (photo)NAIJ.COM
JAMB denies deducting marks over cheatingDaily Trust
UTME Candidates Protest Over Difficult Registration In KadunaCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.